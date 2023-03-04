Karnataka bribery case: BJP MLA’s farmhouse, stone crushing unit raided

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: A farmhouse and stone crushing unit belonging to Channagiri MLA and former chairman of the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd, K Madal Virupakshappa, were raided by the Lokayukta police on Friday. Davanagere Lokayukta SP MS Kowlapure and a team of 22 officials conducted simultaneous raids at the ancestral home at Channeshapura, the farmhouse located on Joladal Road near Mavinakatte and the stone crushing unit at Mavinahole village.

The raids were conducted a day after Madal’s son Prashant was arrested by the Lokayukta while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Sources in the Lokayukta said they are collecting information about gold and silver ornaments, cash and other documents recovered at the farmhouse.

The sleuths arrived at Madal’s house at 12 noon and conducted the raids till late evening. As a big crowd of his supporters and fans gathered in front of the house during the raid, the police had provided a tight security to the raiding squad. Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest at Channagiri right since morning and shouted slogans against the BJP government and Madal.

They said that BJP, which is seeking proof of corruption, can now have it with the raids at the MLA’s house. If the ruling party has any moral responsibility, it should dissolve the House, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should resign immediately, they demanded. Amidst the drama, followers of the MLA, who had assembled at Channeshapura, alleged that the trap is the handiwork of KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

NOW, PAYMLA CAMPAIGN BY CONG

Congress which launched PayCM campaign following the 40% commission allegations has now launched PayMLA campaign after Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth being caught red-handed by the Lokayukta accepting bribes. On Twitter, the Kalyana Karnataka Congress launched the campaign with the picture of Madal and saying “pay to his son as part of a family package.”



