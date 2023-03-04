Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah wants model code imposed immediately

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has appealed to the Election Commission of India to immediately impose the election code of conduct in Karnataka in the backdrop of what he called gross misuse of power by the State government and the manner in which huge money is being fleeced from contractors to allot civil works.

Addressing the media at the Congress office here on Friday, the Badami MLA said it is the need of the hour to announce the Assembly election immediately and impose the election code of conduct. The former chief minister said the Karnataka Congress would hold a meeting of senior party leaders and submit a memorandum to the Election Commission in this regard.

Hitting out at the BJP leadership, he said besides the misuse of government machinery, public money was being squandered abundantly for campaigns. “By misusing public money, advertisements are being published by the government about fake assurances and wrong information about BJP’s performance. A huge amount of money is being collected as commission from contractors,” he alleged.

Siddaramaiah said it was the constitutional right of the Election Commission to intervene under such circumstances. In the fear of losing the polls, the BJP is getting ready for another round of Operation Lotus, he said, alleging that every minister in the state has been set a target to collect money.

“The bribe percentage has risen from 40 to 50-60% and the offices of ministers have turned into collection centres. The officials are also being involved in this process by the ruling dispensation,’’ Siddaramaiah alleged. It would be no surprise if some of the contractors took the extreme step fed up of the money being demanded from government.

‘WILL PROBE GRAFT CHARGES WHEN IN POWER’

If Congress forms the government, Siddaramaiah said within the first six months, all tenders invited during the last few years would be probed and the tenders cleared by accepting bribes would be cancelled immediately. He warned the contractors who were getting work orders by paying up bribes. Reacting to the statements of CM Bommai for proof with regard to the allegations of corruption in the state, Siddaramaiah said, “ The president of the State Contractors Association has written to the PM about commission demanded by the government. Civil contractors committed suicide unable to pay the bribes. And, now a son of Davanagere BJP MLA has been caught red-handed by Lokayukta. What other proof does the CM need ?”

BELAGAVI: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has appealed to the Election Commission of India to immediately impose the election code of conduct in Karnataka in the backdrop of what he called gross misuse of power by the State government and the manner in which huge money is being fleeced from contractors to allot civil works. Addressing the media at the Congress office here on Friday, the Badami MLA said it is the need of the hour to announce the Assembly election immediately and impose the election code of conduct. The former chief minister said the Karnataka Congress would hold a meeting of senior party leaders and submit a memorandum to the Election Commission in this regard. Hitting out at the BJP leadership, he said besides the misuse of government machinery, public money was being squandered abundantly for campaigns. “By misusing public money, advertisements are being published by the government about fake assurances and wrong information about BJP’s performance. A huge amount of money is being collected as commission from contractors,” he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Siddaramaiah said it was the constitutional right of the Election Commission to intervene under such circumstances. In the fear of losing the polls, the BJP is getting ready for another round of Operation Lotus, he said, alleging that every minister in the state has been set a target to collect money. “The bribe percentage has risen from 40 to 50-60% and the offices of ministers have turned into collection centres. The officials are also being involved in this process by the ruling dispensation,’’ Siddaramaiah alleged. It would be no surprise if some of the contractors took the extreme step fed up of the money being demanded from government. ‘WILL PROBE GRAFT CHARGES WHEN IN POWER’ If Congress forms the government, Siddaramaiah said within the first six months, all tenders invited during the last few years would be probed and the tenders cleared by accepting bribes would be cancelled immediately. He warned the contractors who were getting work orders by paying up bribes. Reacting to the statements of CM Bommai for proof with regard to the allegations of corruption in the state, Siddaramaiah said, “ The president of the State Contractors Association has written to the PM about commission demanded by the government. Civil contractors committed suicide unable to pay the bribes. And, now a son of Davanagere BJP MLA has been caught red-handed by Lokayukta. What other proof does the CM need ?”