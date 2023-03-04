Home States Karnataka

Land papers not given, Lakkundi villagers to boycott Karnataka Assembly polls

However, documents of other lands and plots are yet to be received by the beneficiaries, and 72 families are fighting to get it.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

 Lakkundi villagers sleep in front of the gram panchayat office on Thursday

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Furious over the delay in handing over land-related documents, 72 families in Lakkundi in Gadag district have been camping in front of the gram panchayat office over the last two days, warning if their demands are not met, they will boycott the Assembly elections.  In Lakkundi's outskirts, under housing schemes, documents of seven acres of land have been handed over to the respective families. 

However, documents of other lands and plots are yet to be received by the beneficiaries, and 72 families are fighting to get it. They claimed they have submitted all the required documents, but the locals leaders are helping their own people, fomenting divisions among people.

Facing threats of protest from villagers, gram panchayat leaders said they needed time, and nothing can be done soon. The villagers have now decided they they will camp in front of the office till they get justice. 
“Over the last five years, we have been begging the panchayat to give us the documents. In 2018, when we locked up the gram panchayat office, they promised that something will be done. However, they have gone back on their words, and so, we have decided to boycott Assembly elections. We will not move till the DC and other officials fulfill our demands,” said Nagamma H, a villager.

A staff from the Lakkundi gram panchayat said, “We have told them they will get the land documents. At present, their names are on the list. There are other issues and it will take time, but we will give them the documents after completing verification.”

