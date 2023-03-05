Home States Karnataka

BJP manifesto after getting suggestions from one crore people: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar

Sudhakar said the manifesto will be sacred like the Gita as it will not contain false or impractical promises to cheat people for the sake of votes.

Participants at the BJP’s interaction with stakeholders in education and skill development sector drop their suggestions for the party’s manifesto on Saturday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP manifesto committee convenor and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Saturday that the committee will reach out to around one crore people seeking their suggestions before drawing up the manifesto for the Assembly elections.  He said the manifesto will be sacred like the Gita as it will not contain false or impractical promises to cheat people for the sake of votes.

At an interaction with the education and skill development sector organised as part of the party’s efforts to collect their suggestions, Sudhakar said, “We could have framed the manifesto between four walls, but did not do so. We want to improve the lives of people by bringing in reforms, changing rules, cutting red-tapism and taking special initiatives. We will take all your suggestions seriously,” he assured the participants.

Co-convenor of the committee and Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh asked the stakeholders to help BJP retain power as that will help the party implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in true spirit. “BJP is the only party that can bring in changes in the education system, like the initiative by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had implemented Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to develop infrastructure in government schools on par with private ones,” he remarked.

When participants pointed to the lack of physical education teachers and playgrounds in government schools, Nagesh said NEP will have a remedy for all these issues and every nuance of the education system. 

“We have been running 13,000 schools that have less than ten children and 8,000 to 10,000 schools with less than 25 children. Recruiting physical education teachers will not be possible. When we implement NEP, model schools proposed will have teachers for all streams,” he said.

Higher education and IT/BT minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan also spoke. Meanwhile, the party launched the campaign to collect suggestions from both physical and digital platforms. Many participants dropped their suggestion into the boxes placed at the venue. People can given suggestions even by scanning a QR code, the organisers informed.

