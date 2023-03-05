Home States Karnataka

IISc Open Day: A day well spent for students

Teachers also had a field day ferrying students from stall to stall within the large sprawling campus.

Published: 05th March 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands thronged the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Saturday eager to learn about the premier institution and its various departments on the much-awaited IISc Open Day. As many as 30,000 people, including families and droves of school students, used the opportunity to participate in several activities and listen to experts on several topics in a fun and fulfilling way.

“This is my first visit to IISc and it was fun. I was exposed to new things and it helped a lot, especially with experiments being conducted around the campus. It helped give me a better perspective on what I am studying,” a Class 10 student of PKS School, Sampigehalli, told TNIE.

Teachers also had a field day ferrying students from stall to stall within the large sprawling campus. All departments and centres had set up stalls near their respective buildings, displaying their most prominent research works. This included displays and live demos from various departments, like the mechanical engineering department’s water-jet demo, as well as various talks, experiments and competitions, including a drone competition.

“It was an eye-opener for students as they were exposed to different subjects like physics, chemistry and biology. For example, they are currently studying a chapter on the human brain, so coming here and talking to people from the Centre of Neuroscience helped them relate to their classes more,” a teacher told TNIE.

The Open Day seemed to stoke the need for scientific knowledge over everything else, as children as young as 5 were seen looking at preserved specimens of animals used as a way to educate them on infectious diseases. “So far, none of the children have been scared to see specimens of rats, mice or even cattle. On the contrary, they are very curious to understand how diseases affect the lungs, or other organs of an animal, so the response has been very good,” said Dr Shastry, a veterinarian and one of the facility managers at IISc.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc IISc Open Day
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp