Major fire breaks out on Chamundi Hills, Bandipur in Karnataka

Fire also erupted at Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet on Saturday afternoon.

​ Fire personnel douse flames on Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Saturday | Udayashankar S ​

By Express News Service

MYSURU : A major fire erupted atop Chamundi Hills near the Nandi Statue side on Saturday afternoon.
According to firemen, dry grass atop the hills caught fire in the afternoon. Residents of Chamundi Hills, who noticed the fire, alerted the fire station. Ten fire tenders from various fire stations along with forest staff rushed to the spot and took up the operation to douse the massive fire which had spread to nearly 10 acres on the hills. Firemen took more than four hours to douse the flames.

8 acres of forest burnt 

Fire also erupted at Himavad Gopalaswamy Betta coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet on Saturday afternoon. Foresters said at around 12.30 pm, the fire was noticed at the Gowrikallu Gudda forest area. After fighting for nearly two hours, the forest staff doused the fire at around 2.30 pm.
As per the estimate, around 8 acres of forest land was destroyed in the fire.

