PM Modi to visit poll bound Karnataka on March 12

Since the beginning of this year, Modi has been frequenting the state to lay foundation or to inaugurate various projects and schemes and is addressing large public meetings.

Published: 05th March 2023 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HUBBALI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll bound Karnataka's Mandya and Hubballi-Dharwad districts on March 12, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday.

"Prime minister will be visiting Karnataka on March 12 to attend programmes at Maddur in Mandya district and thereafter by around 2 PM will land in Hubballi to inaugurate IIT Dharwad, following which will address a mega public meeting nearby," Joshi said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is official confirmation from the Prime Minister's office about the visit.

"In Maddur too it will be a first of its kind large scale public meet being organised.

A private land has been taken for the meeting, as according to locals there is no such large ground in Mandya and nearby areas to accommodate the huge crowd that gathers when PM Modi comes," he said.

BJP is focusing on winning more seats in the Vokkaliga community "Old Mysuru" region of which Mandya is major part, to get absolute majority in the upcoming polls.

BJP is considered to be weak in the region.

Pointing out that Mandya is a region where BJP has to be strengthened relatively, Joshi said, he had recently held a meeting with officials and party workers to discuss the preparations for the PM's visit and the party men were of the opinion that it will be mega public meet like those which took place recently in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad.

He further asserted that the atmosphere in the state is picking up in favour of the BJP and the party will win with a comfortable majority, under the leadership of Modi, and there is no doubt that the "double engine government" will continue in the state.

Modi was last in the state on February 27 to inaugurate the Shivamogga airport and to lay the foundation for various development projects in Belagavi.

