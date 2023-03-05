Rs three crore seized from businessman's house in Hubballi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The City Crime Branch (CCB) police seized Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash from the residence of a businessman in Bhavani Nagar in Hubballi on Saturday. A case has been filed at Ashok Nagar police station. Investigating officer SK Pattanakudi will be assisted by the Income Tax department to investigate if there has been any tax evasion. A team of CCB sleuths led by ACP Narayan Barmani raided the residence and seized the unaccounted cash in Rs 500 denominations.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, Raman Gupta said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the cash and the reason to stash it. During the raid, sources said that no records were found to show the source of money.

HUBBALLI: The City Crime Branch (CCB) police seized Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash from the residence of a businessman in Bhavani Nagar in Hubballi on Saturday. A case has been filed at Ashok Nagar police station. Investigating officer SK Pattanakudi will be assisted by the Income Tax department to investigate if there has been any tax evasion. A team of CCB sleuths led by ACP Narayan Barmani raided the residence and seized the unaccounted cash in Rs 500 denominations. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, Raman Gupta said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the cash and the reason to stash it. During the raid, sources said that no records were found to show the source of money.