Home States Karnataka

Rs three crore seized from businessman's house in Hubballi

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, Raman Gupta said that investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the cash and the reason to stash it.

Published: 05th March 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

​ Rs 3 crore in Rs 500 denomination seized by CCB officials | Express ​

​ Rs 3 crore in Rs 500 denomination seized by CCB officials | Express ​

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The City Crime Branch (CCB) police seized Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash from the residence of a businessman in Bhavani Nagar in Hubballi on Saturday. A case has been filed at Ashok Nagar police station. Investigating officer SK Pattanakudi will be assisted by the Income Tax department to investigate if there has been any tax evasion. A team of CCB sleuths led by ACP Narayan Barmani raided the residence and seized the unaccounted cash in Rs 500 denominations.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner, Raman Gupta said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the cash and the reason to stash it. During the raid, sources said that no records were found to show the source of money.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hubballi
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp