Shivaji statue: After Karnataka CM Bommai, Congress MLA Hebbalkar to unveil it again

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Merely three days after CM Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Congress MLA from Belagavi Rural Laxmi Hebbalkar is set to hold a grand ceremony at Rajhunsgad near Belagavi to unveil the statue again. Bommai has been invited by Hebbalkar for the unveiling on March 5. Massive preparations began on Saturday at Rajhunsgad for the event on Sunday.

The guest list includes AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former home minister of Maharashtra Satej Patil, Marathi actor and MP from Maharashtra Dr Amol Kole, Latur MLA Dheeraj Deshmukh, actor Ritesh Deshmukh, and other eminent personalities.

Hebbalkar’s brother, MLC Chennaraj Hattiholi, and her son Mrinal performed a puja at a temple at Rajhunsgad on Saturday ahead of the event on Sunday. A series of cultural programmes have also been planned for the ceremony.

