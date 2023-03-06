Boy dies in blast at illegal gas filling unit in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 11-year-old boy died in an explosion at an illegal gas refilling unit at a house in Guddadahalli, near Hebbal, on Sunday morning. The deceased, Mahesh, was a Class 4 student at a government school. His parents, Mallappa and Saraswati from Yadgir, are daily wagers living in Guddadahalli.

Police said the incident occurred around 11am Sunday, when Mahesh went to a neighbour’s house. Residents heard a loud explosion and rushed to the house. They found the boy lying grievously injured, and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“The interiors of the house was damaged. The boy used to visit the house, where a person called Liyakath lived. On Sunday morning too, he went there to play when the incident occurred. No one else was injured as only Mahesh was inside the house, where LPG cylinders and apparatus used to refill gas were found,” police said. “We have taken up a case against landlord Devaraj and tenant Liyakath, who is absconding,” Hebbal police added.

