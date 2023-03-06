Corruption blow to BJP ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Corruption is back at the centrestage of political discourse in the run-up to the polls, delivering a blow to BJP’s attempts to set a narrative around the double-engine governments’ development push.

The Lokayukta’s action against BJP lawmaker Madal Virupakshappa caused more serious damage to the party’s credibility than the combined attack by the Congress and Janata Dal Secular on the corruption issue. The BJP had managed to deflect those allegations by terming them political. But, the vivid images of mounds of cash seized will impact non-partisan voters.

The timing of the Lokayukta action left the ruling party embarrassed and defenceless, though its leaders are trying to sidetrack the core issue by questioning Congress’ track record in fighting corruption. That may not cut much ice with voters who are not affiliated with any political party.

Ironically, the raids that ended in the seizure of around Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash from the residence and office of the party MLA’s son, who is also a government official, were conducted when the party’s central leaders are visiting the state frequently. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had accused the Opposition of turning the state into their ATM, was in Karnataka when the raids were on and images of stacks of seized currency went viral, leaving the BJP leaders aghast. The MLA, who was named as a prime accused in the case, resigned from the post of chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, a state government-owned company, while his son was arrested.

The BJP think tank will be working on damage-control measures as the poll dates are likely to be notified in the next few days. The challenge is to act decisively to convey the right message to the electorate, but without giving a handle to the opposition.

The episode provided potent ammunition to Congress to sustain its campaign against the government, especially on the ‘40% corruption’ charges. Congress will try to make the most of it as corruption will be one of the issues in the polls, along with many other important factors, including local equations, local issues, and the candidates.

Politics aside, the developments in the last week showed that the Karnataka Lokayukta can assert itself, provided it is empowered. The decisive action against the MLA, that too in the run-up to the polls, is sure to send a strong message to politicians and officials.

Congress, which is now trying to leverage the Lokayukta action, had defanged the anti-corruption agency. The Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah had constituted the now-abolished Anti-Corruption Bureau by divesting Lokayukta’s powers under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The BJP, which had promised to strengthen the Lokayukta, had not done anything till its government was directed to do so by the Karnataka HC. Kudos to the HC and Lokayukta, which is considered a model for other such institutions in the country.

SILVER LINING

On a positive note, for BJP, its Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa is again leading the charge. In July 2021 when teary-eyed Yediyurappa announced his resignation, many in the state, especially his detractors within the party thought it was the end of the road for the veteran leader and the party would usher in a new set of leaders during the 2023 polls.

However, the four-time CM, who was instrumental in building the party in the state proved his critics wrong. The well-crafted body language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa during the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport sent a message across the BJP cadre. Modi was seen holding Yediyurappa’s hand with humility. Days before that, the PM had termed Yediyurappa’s speech in the state Assembly as inspiring.

All that indicates that the party is gravitating towards the former CM and wants him to deliver the state. This is also seen as an attempt to retain its support base among the dominant Lingayat community, especially when numerically strong Panchamasalis are on a warpath with the government and BJP over the reservation issue. Yediyurappa may help the party diminish the threat from Panchamasalis that too when Congress is trying to woo Lingayats.

On its part, JDS which started well by announcing the first list of candidates is facing its share of problems. The party is finding it difficult to decide on the Hassan seat. JDS, which faces the allegation of being a family-centric party, is caught in a bind after former minister HD Revanna’s wife Bhavani reportedly demanded the party ticket. Former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son Revanna is an MLA.

Revanna’s one son is an MP and another an MLC. Gowda’s son HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha are MLAs. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 LS polls from Mandya, is likely to contest the 2023 elections. It may be a question of just one seat, but it can either reinforce the charge of being a family-centric party or help send out a message across to its critics.

The regional party may sort out the ‘family issue’ but the bigger challenge is for BJP to set its house in order as it fights to retain power in Karnataka, which is crucial for its 2024 plans.

Ramu Patil

Associate Editor

ramu@ newindianexpress.com

Corruption is back at the centrestage of political discourse in the run-up to the polls, delivering a blow to BJP’s attempts to set a narrative around the double-engine governments’ development push. The Lokayukta’s action against BJP lawmaker Madal Virupakshappa caused more serious damage to the party’s credibility than the combined attack by the Congress and Janata Dal Secular on the corruption issue. The BJP had managed to deflect those allegations by terming them political. But, the vivid images of mounds of cash seized will impact non-partisan voters. The timing of the Lokayukta action left the ruling party embarrassed and defenceless, though its leaders are trying to sidetrack the core issue by questioning Congress’ track record in fighting corruption. That may not cut much ice with voters who are not affiliated with any political party.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ironically, the raids that ended in the seizure of around Rs 8 crore unaccounted cash from the residence and office of the party MLA’s son, who is also a government official, were conducted when the party’s central leaders are visiting the state frequently. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had accused the Opposition of turning the state into their ATM, was in Karnataka when the raids were on and images of stacks of seized currency went viral, leaving the BJP leaders aghast. The MLA, who was named as a prime accused in the case, resigned from the post of chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, a state government-owned company, while his son was arrested. The BJP think tank will be working on damage-control measures as the poll dates are likely to be notified in the next few days. The challenge is to act decisively to convey the right message to the electorate, but without giving a handle to the opposition. The episode provided potent ammunition to Congress to sustain its campaign against the government, especially on the ‘40% corruption’ charges. Congress will try to make the most of it as corruption will be one of the issues in the polls, along with many other important factors, including local equations, local issues, and the candidates. Politics aside, the developments in the last week showed that the Karnataka Lokayukta can assert itself, provided it is empowered. The decisive action against the MLA, that too in the run-up to the polls, is sure to send a strong message to politicians and officials. Congress, which is now trying to leverage the Lokayukta action, had defanged the anti-corruption agency. The Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah had constituted the now-abolished Anti-Corruption Bureau by divesting Lokayukta’s powers under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The BJP, which had promised to strengthen the Lokayukta, had not done anything till its government was directed to do so by the Karnataka HC. Kudos to the HC and Lokayukta, which is considered a model for other such institutions in the country. SILVER LINING On a positive note, for BJP, its Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa is again leading the charge. In July 2021 when teary-eyed Yediyurappa announced his resignation, many in the state, especially his detractors within the party thought it was the end of the road for the veteran leader and the party would usher in a new set of leaders during the 2023 polls. However, the four-time CM, who was instrumental in building the party in the state proved his critics wrong. The well-crafted body language of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa during the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport sent a message across the BJP cadre. Modi was seen holding Yediyurappa’s hand with humility. Days before that, the PM had termed Yediyurappa’s speech in the state Assembly as inspiring. All that indicates that the party is gravitating towards the former CM and wants him to deliver the state. This is also seen as an attempt to retain its support base among the dominant Lingayat community, especially when numerically strong Panchamasalis are on a warpath with the government and BJP over the reservation issue. Yediyurappa may help the party diminish the threat from Panchamasalis that too when Congress is trying to woo Lingayats. On its part, JDS which started well by announcing the first list of candidates is facing its share of problems. The party is finding it difficult to decide on the Hassan seat. JDS, which faces the allegation of being a family-centric party, is caught in a bind after former minister HD Revanna’s wife Bhavani reportedly demanded the party ticket. Former PM HD Deve Gowda’s son Revanna is an MLA. Revanna’s one son is an MP and another an MLC. Gowda’s son HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha are MLAs. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 LS polls from Mandya, is likely to contest the 2023 elections. It may be a question of just one seat, but it can either reinforce the charge of being a family-centric party or help send out a message across to its critics. The regional party may sort out the ‘family issue’ but the bigger challenge is for BJP to set its house in order as it fights to retain power in Karnataka, which is crucial for its 2024 plans. Ramu Patil Associate Editor ramu@ newindianexpress.com