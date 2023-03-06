Dignified life: Housing for labourers in industrial area across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, probably for the first time in the country, will construct houses/flats for construction labourers, especially migrant labourers, who work in industrial areas across the state. According to the Labour Department, this will help labourers to live a life with dignity and not in thatched houses on the roadside. They can reside there till they work.

The Labour department has already constructed Shramika Niwas, a residential complex at Industrial area in Badanahalli of Doddaballapura taluk, at a cost of Rs 19 crore. According to a release, they have constructed single-bed rooms for 96 labourers and twin-sharing rooms for 196. They have also constructed 48 houses where a family of four workings can reside, which will also have creche facilities.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said labourers from various places from within and outside the state come for work, and stay in huts on the roadside which is also detrimental to their health. “This is why we have come up with Shramika Niwas to give them a hygienic accommodation,” he said.

Hebbar said the houses will be constructed by Karnataka building and other construction workers welfare board, and the department will provide power supply and other basic facilities. Those who have the board’s identity card can avail this service. This will reduce issues of finding a place to stay for labourers.

