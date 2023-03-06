India shining example of digital infrastructure: IMF MD

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Sunday said India is a shining example in digital public infrastructure.

During her visit to the city to take part in the graduation day celebration of JSS Women’s College, she said India, since assuming the presidency of G-20, has been doing an incredible job of conducting meetings of the grouping.

“The country is a good example in digital public infrastructure and good policies have contributed to this. There is a need to bring in reforms in the field of labour market and labour force participation,” she said.

“India will play a pivotal role in the G-20 meetings with discussions on cybersecurity, cyber risk, crypto, food security and energy security,” she said. The country’s growth at 6.1% is good and it is because of favourable policies, she said.

MYSURU: Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Sunday said India is a shining example in digital public infrastructure. During her visit to the city to take part in the graduation day celebration of JSS Women’s College, she said India, since assuming the presidency of G-20, has been doing an incredible job of conducting meetings of the grouping. “The country is a good example in digital public infrastructure and good policies have contributed to this. There is a need to bring in reforms in the field of labour market and labour force participation,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “India will play a pivotal role in the G-20 meetings with discussions on cybersecurity, cyber risk, crypto, food security and energy security,” she said. The country’s growth at 6.1% is good and it is because of favourable policies, she said.