Home States Karnataka

India shining example of digital infrastructure: IMF MD

Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Sunday said India is a shining example in digital public infrastructure.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

digital,

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Sunday said India is a shining example in digital public infrastructure.

During her visit to the city to take part in the graduation day celebration of JSS Women’s College, she said India, since assuming the presidency of G-20, has been doing an incredible job of conducting meetings of the grouping.

“The country is a good example in digital public infrastructure and good policies have contributed to this. There is a need to bring in reforms in the field of labour market and labour force participation,” she said.

“India will play a pivotal role in the G-20 meetings with discussions on cybersecurity, cyber risk, crypto, food security and energy security,” she said. The country’s growth at 6.1% is good and it is because of favourable policies, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G-20 JSS Women’s College IMF Gita Gopinath digital infrastructure
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp