Karnataka Assembly polls: AIMIM releases first list of candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. On Sunday, the party announced Lateefkhan Amirkhan Pathan as its candidate for Belagavi North, Durgappa Kashappa Bijawad for Hubli-Dharwad East, and Allabaksh Mehboob Sab Bijapur for Basavana Bagewadi Assembly constituencies.

It may be recalled that just a couple of days ago, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had announced on the occasion of the party’s 65th foundation day celebrations that the party will be contesting the elections in Karnataka.

All these three candidates have been fielded from constituencies where there is a sizable Muslim population. There are more constituencies in Karnataka with such demographics, and candidates for these segments may soon be announced by the party leadership.

