Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly polls: AIMIM releases first list of candidates

All these three candidates have been fielded from constituencies where there is a sizable Muslim population.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.. (File Photo)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The AIMIM has released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. On Sunday, the party announced Lateefkhan Amirkhan Pathan as its candidate for Belagavi North, Durgappa Kashappa Bijawad for Hubli-Dharwad East, and Allabaksh Mehboob Sab Bijapur for Basavana Bagewadi Assembly constituencies.

It may be recalled that just a couple of days ago, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had announced on the occasion of the party’s 65th foundation day celebrations that the party will be contesting the elections in Karnataka.

All these three candidates have been fielded from constituencies where there is a sizable Muslim population. There are more constituencies in Karnataka with such demographics, and candidates for these segments may soon be announced by the party leadership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp