Karnataka athlete brothers, 95 & 86 years old, off to Sydney for masters tourney

Palekanda Bopaiah (95) and Palekanda Belliappa (86) reside in Kadanuru and Gonikoppal of Kodagu.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Belliappa, Machamma and Bopaiah (L to R) from Kodagu have left for Sydney to take part in the championship

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI:  While most people of their vintage would be nursing various aches and suffering from age-related issues, here are two elderly athletes, siblings aged 95 and 86, who have trained themselves hard to take part in their first-ever international meet to be held in Sydney soon.

Palekanda Bopaiah

Palekanda Bopaiah (95) and Palekanda Belliappa (86) reside in Kadanuru and Gonikoppal of Kodagu. They have taken part in several Master Games Championships held across the country and won 13 medals so far. However, this is their first international meet.

“The Master Games Championships will be held in Sydney from March 10 to March 15. It has been our long-cherished dream to take part in this tournament and we have been able to do it with the support of our family,” said Belliappa. They have shelled out Rs 2.45 lakh for the flight and other expenses for the tournament. 

Belliappa said that he wrote to the Kodagu-Mysuru MP, Kodagu DC, Sports Department officials and even the Prime Minister, requesting financial support. “But we did not receive any reply. Though the DC wrote to the Bengaluru office, they denied funds. However, our family came forward and collected funds,” he added. 

Brothers want to take part in five categories each

At a family get-together, arranged recently at the house of one of the siblings, the family gathered, wished them luck and handed over the funds. Bopaiah is a retired Army man, while Belliappa worked at the National Government Factory. The elderly brothers have already left for Sydney. While Bopaiah will take part in the javelin throw, discus throw and shot put, Belliappa will participate in 100 and 200m races and 1,500m walking race.

“While other international players can take part in seven different events, we have been given the option to take part in three each. We will try to convince the authorities to let us participate in at least five categories,” explained Belliappa. The two brothers hope to win at least two medals each and bring laurels to the country.

Another senior athlete from Kodagu, Machamma (77) from Hudikeri, president of the Karnataka Master Games Association, will represent India in Sydney. After the Australian Championships, the brothers hope to take part in the Master Games Championship in South Korea in May. “We hope to find sponsors,” he said.

