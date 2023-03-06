Karnataka bribery row: BJP MLA Virupakshappa may face disproportionate assets case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While BJP MLA from Channagiri Assembly constituency K Madal Virupakshappa is absconding after his son Prashanth was arrested for accepting a bribe, the Lokayukta police are likely to register a disproportionate assets (DA) case against the MLA.

The Lokayukta police, who searched the residence of Prashanth in Bengaluru and the MLA’s house in Davanagere, had found cash of over Rs 8 crore, besides gold jewellery and documents related to several properties, estimated to be worth several more crores. “As the value of the seized property is disproportionate to the known sources of income declared by the MLA, it is being contemplated to register a suo motu DA case against him,” an official said.

Meanwhile, seven teams have been formed to trace the MLA who has gone absconding since Friday, after tendering his resignation to the post of chairman, Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd. The police teams are on the hunt for him and have visited several places in the state.

The Lokayukta police have also summoned the MLA’s son Mallikarjun Madal as the bank account of a company, to which he is a partner, revealed that lakhs of rupees were credited to the account early last week.

