Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bribery row: BJP MLA Virupakshappa may face disproportionate assets case

Meanwhile, seven teams have been formed to trace the MLA who has gone absconding since Friday, after tendering his resignation to the post of chairman, Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa. (Photo | Madal Virupakshappa Facebook)

BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa. (Photo | Madal Virupakshappa Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While BJP MLA from Channagiri Assembly constituency K Madal Virupakshappa is absconding after his son Prashanth was arrested for accepting a bribe, the Lokayukta police are likely to register a disproportionate assets (DA) case against the MLA.

The Lokayukta police, who searched the residence of Prashanth in Bengaluru and the MLA’s house in Davanagere, had found cash of over Rs 8 crore, besides gold jewellery and documents related to several properties, estimated to be worth several more crores. “As the value of the seized property is disproportionate to the known sources of income declared by the MLA, it is being contemplated to register a suo motu DA case against him,” an official said.

Meanwhile, seven teams have been formed to trace the MLA who has gone absconding since Friday, after tendering his resignation to the post of chairman, Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd. The police teams are on the hunt for him and have visited several places in the state.

The Lokayukta police have also summoned the MLA’s son Mallikarjun Madal as the bank account of a company, to which he is a partner,  revealed that lakhs of rupees were credited to the account early last week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Virupakshappa Channagiri BJP
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp