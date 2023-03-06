Home States Karnataka

Karnataka win will set the tone for Telangana, Tamil Nadu: TN BJP chief Annamalai

“Will Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar print notes to implement the project, that needs Rs 4,000 crore a month?” he said.

TN BJP state chief K Annamalai (3rd from right), former minister KS Eshwarappa and other leaders at the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra in Mysuru on Sunday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Claiming that the people of the country have reposed faith in PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai said the BJP victory in Karnataka will set the tone for a BJP win in Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

He said that Karnataka is the gateway to South India for the BJP, which will return to power with an absolute majority. He lashed out at Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for announcing Rs 2,000 per month for women heads of families, if voted to power, and said such false promises could not be kept by TN’s DMK-Congress government, which had pledged to give Rs 1,000 per month to women.

“Will Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar print notes to implement the project, that needs Rs 4,000 crore a month?” he said. Speaking at the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra at Maharaja’s College Grounds, Annamalai said Congress has lost its sheen in many states, as was seen in the North East states recently. It managed to come to power in Himachal Pradesh by assuring to reintroduce the old pension scheme, which is difficult due to a resource crunch, he added.

Annamalai observed that the Congress politics of catering to its vote bank has been rejected as the BJP government has started to cater to 135 crore people with projects like Jal Mission, Kissan Sanman and Ayushman Bharat. Karnataka, which has more than 1.05 crore houses, had supplied piped drinking water to just 17% of houses, but now, the BJP government has provided 63% of families with water, and will achieve 100% in a year. Annamalai said the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway will boost investment in the local economy and create jobs.

