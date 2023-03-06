Home States Karnataka

Shiksha of Sirsi, a robot, raging hit among students

Developed by a physics professor from Sirsi, Akshay J Mashelkar, the robot also known as the 'talking doll' is currently touring the schools of Sirsi.

Published: 06th March 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

She is Shiksha, a robotic teacher in the form of a student who has now become the talk of the town in Sirsi.

She is Shiksha, a robotic teacher in the form of a student who has now become the talk of the town in Sirsi.

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

She is smart, tells stories and can even teach you tables. She is Shiksha, a robotic teacher in the form of a student who has now become the talk of the town in Sirsi. Developed by a physics professor from Sirsi, Akshay J Mashelkar, the robot also known as the 'talking doll' is currently touring the schools of Sirsi and the response is overwhelming, say the creators.

The idea was mooted by Akshay Mashelkar who teaches physics at MES Chaitanya Pre-university college in Sirsi. The voice in the robot of Shreya D, the student intern who has worked on the robotic project. After the launch of the prototype, the makers are now planning to take it to the next level. The Shiksha 2:0 commercial prototype is going to be launched soon.

"From my childhood, I was fascinated by talking dolls. Back then there used to be a Chinese doll and upon pressing his neck it used to produce sounds like laughter. This was my childhood dream to have it but I could not. As I grew from their age I know exactly what attracts children. The student robot is making students happy to see amidst them and learn," Mashelkar explained.

The robot has inbuilt programmes in its mini-computer such as storytelling, match equations, spelling and rhymes. "At present, the robot is being developed to take classes for class 4th and below students. The robot is not developed to its fullest capacity. In the next version, we shall all more features that will surely attract high school students as well. The idea is to integrate art and technology in education," he added.

Mashelkar has been getting calls for a demo ever since the news of Shiksha went viral on social media. "I was surprised when people started calling me and even coming to the college to meet me. In fact, many NGOs want Shiksha to accompany them to many schools. Am doing the school rounds in my free time and I am planning to devote more time to developing such robots in future. I am also looking for financial assistance and interested tech talents who wish to work with me," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiksha Sirsi
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp