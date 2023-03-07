2 Dalit houses set ablaze in Haveri, no casualties  

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HAVERI: In a shocking incident, a group of about 30 people set ablaze two houses belonging to Dalit families at Nandihalli village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district late Sunday night. Twelve family members, who were sleeping in the two houses, had a miraculous escape as they ran for their lives after noticing the smoke, according to an eyewitness. They have now shifted to their relatives’ homes in different villages.

Villagers douse the flames after two houses belonging to Dalit families were set ablaze at Nandihalli village in Haveri district | Express

According to initial investigations, the trouble started on Saturday evening when a religious procession was passing through a Dalit colony in the village as part of a village fair. Some youth and children from the Dalit community too joined the procession. “A section of villagers objected to the participation of the Dalits in the procession. This led to a verbal altercation between the two sides. Late Sunday night, some villagers tried to set the two houses ablaze. The neighbours rushed in and doused the fire,” a police officer said.

Eyewitnesses said the accused hurled burning petrol bottles and wood on the houses. CM Basavaraj Bommai’s constituency Shigavvi falls in the district. A senior police officer said cases have been booked against the accused under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Police have also formed a team to nab the accused who are absconding. “We have started gathering information about the accused. We are hoping that they will surrender today or will be caught soon,” the officer said.

