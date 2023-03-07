26 cases of H3N2, but don’t panic: Health Minister Sudhakar

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Karnataka recording 26 cases of H3N2, a variant of Influenza A, in three months, the state health department says citizens should start wearing masks in crowded places. Of the 26, two cases of H3N2 were reported in Bengaluru. While officials did not divulge details of the patients, they maintained that they were not hospitalised.

The department also reported 23 cases of H1N1, 10 cases of Influenza B and 69 cases of Adenovirus, which causes respiratory infections, in Karnataka. Against the backdrop of increasing flu cases, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar chaired a meeting with experts from the TAC and health officials on Monday, a day after the Centre held a meeting, and requested people to take precautions and not panic.

Infection will clear in 2-5 days: Sudhakar

Sudhakar told the media: “There is no need to panic regarding the H3N2 infection. Even before the onset of summer, temperatures started soaring in February itself, and the sudden shift from cold to warmth has led to a spike in cases.”

Sudhakar said the infection will clear up within 2-5 days. “People who suffered from Covid-19 earlier seem to have more cough when infected with H3N2. More cases of infection are seen in children below 15 years and those above 65 years of age. Pregnant women are also more likely to get infected. The spread of infection can be prevented by following strict hygiene and social distancing.” He said: “We are screening 25 cases of SARI and ILI reported in Victoria and Vani Vilas Hospitals to keep track of the variants.”

Doctors and staff will be given influenza vaccines by the government. The minister admitted that the vaccine was being administered till 2019, but was discontinued due to Covid, and would be resumed in all 31 districts. Sudhakar also said that detailed guidelines would be issued by the health department.

