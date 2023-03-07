Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda out of hospital, to decide on candidates

Former CM H D Kum­ara­swamy and his brother HD Revanna are likely to get the Hassan constituency ticket issue resolved with the advice of their father.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli and BR Udaya kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU/ HASSAN: With former PM HD Deve Gowda getting discharged from hospital after a week of treatment at Manipal Hospital, political circles are now curiously watching who he will favour as candidates for assembly segments in his home turf Hassan. 

Gowda is ailing from age-related health issues, and the fluid collected in his legs was drained out. He will be recuperating at his younger daughter Shylaja’s home in Padmanabhanagar. “He will meet only family members,” sources said. 

Former CM H D Kum­ara­swamy and his brother HD Revanna are likely to get the Hassan constituency ticket issue resolved with the advice of their father. With Revanna’s son and Hassan MLC Dr Suraj Revanna calling on Gowda in hospital, chances of the patriarch favouring his daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna as a candidate cannot be ruled out, a source said.

Kumaraswamy is in favour of party leader Swarup Prakash, hailing from the ‘Dasa Vokkaliga’ sect of the Vokkaliga community, which has a sizable electorate of about 40,000 in the constituency. The second list of 45 candidates is likely to be announced on March 11 or 14.

