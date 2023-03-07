Gadag BJP ticket aspirant starts ‘one rupee, one roti’ campaign 

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: A BJP ticket aspirant in Gadag has started a ‘one rupee, one roti’ campaign. The aspirant, Anil Menasinkai, has been going around asking people to contribute one rupee for his nomination and one roti to carry out the campaigning for the upcoming election. “The aim is to tell everyone that leaders are for the people, by the people and from the people,” he said, starting the campaign in Soratur village, which is 14 km from Gadag town, on Sunday.

BJP’s Anil Menasinkai on his one rupee,

one roti campaign at Sortur

The first house he visited was that of Neelappa Sitaralli at Sortur in the morning. He also went to several houses and collected a Re 1 coin and one roti from each one.

Villagers happily invited Anil and offered him rotis with chutney and curd. As news of this unique campaign spread, people from surrounding villages came to see it first-hand at Sortur.

Addressing the gathering, Anil said he will file his nomination with the money collected from the people. “I want to bring a change and convey it to the people that we are not leaders, but servants of the people. I will visit all villages in the Gadag Assembly area and seek blessings from members of the public through this campaign,” he said.

Neelappa Sitaralli, a villager from Sortur, said, “It is a welcome step and we offered Anil a roti and a rupee. Gadag taluk is still not developed and there are many problems. We want basic infrastructure first. We have asked the aspirant that our village should get all basic needs. We are not asking for a model village, but a normal village and he has promised to do it.”

