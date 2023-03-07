Siddaramaiah had set graft target for ministers: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Launching a tirade against former CM Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Congress Legislature Party leader had given a target to his ministers for collection. “Ask MB Patil, HC Mahadevappa and KJ George about the target,” Bommai said, adding that Congress has always encouraged corruption and have no moral grounds to question BJP.

Reacting to Congress calling for a bandh over alleged corruption in the state government on March 9, Bommai said, “The Congress would itself be bandh soon as it is a den of corruption.”

“The time has come for the party to become extinct. No one will support their bandh,” he said.

‘False prestige’

After Congress Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar re-inaugurated the Shivaji statue which was already inaugurated by the CM, Bommai said his predecessor BS Yediyurappa had released Rs 50 lakh for it, and called the re-unveiling a drama staged by the Congress as for false prestige.

HUBBALLI: Launching a tirade against former CM Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Congress Legislature Party leader had given a target to his ministers for collection. “Ask MB Patil, HC Mahadevappa and KJ George about the target,” Bommai said, adding that Congress has always encouraged corruption and have no moral grounds to question BJP. Reacting to Congress calling for a bandh over alleged corruption in the state government on March 9, Bommai said, “The Congress would itself be bandh soon as it is a den of corruption.” “The time has come for the party to become extinct. No one will support their bandh,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘False prestige’ After Congress Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar re-inaugurated the Shivaji statue which was already inaugurated by the CM, Bommai said his predecessor BS Yediyurappa had released Rs 50 lakh for it, and called the re-unveiling a drama staged by the Congress as for false prestige.