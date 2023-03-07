Home States Karnataka

Three arrested for murder of physiotherapist

Anjaneyulu asked him out for a drink and took him to a house in Kempapura, where the trio hacked Sridhar with a machete and slit his throat.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soladevanahalli police arrested three people who had allegedly murdered a 32-year-old physiotherapist and partially burnt the body. The accused Veera Anjaneyulu alias Puli (38), a mason from Ananthpur district in Andhra Pradesh, Govardhran alias DJ (23) and Buddappa alias Bhaskar (46) of Ananthpur.

They are accused of murdering Sridhar, who was from Penukonda and worked as a physiotherapist at a private hospital in Doddaballapura. Veera Anjaneyulu and the deceased were residents of Kondappa Layout in Yelahanka.

Police said a partially burnt, decomposed body of an unidentified man was found on agricultural land in Ganigarahalli on February 7, and the identity of the deceased was established two days later. 

“The accused admitted that Sridhar and Anjaneyulu regularly met over a drink. On one such occasion about 5-6 months ago, Sridhar had hurled filthy abuses at Anjaneyulu over a trivial issue in the presence of others, and humiliated him. After that, Anjaneyulu was nursing a grudge against Sridhar who had stopped meeting him. On February 4, Anjaneyulu went to a bar and found Sridhar there.

Anjaneyulu asked him out for a drink and took him to a house in Kempapura, where the trio hacked Sridhar with a machete and slit his throat. They transported the body in an auto rickshaw and burnt it on a field in Ganigarahalli,” police added.

