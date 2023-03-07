Home States Karnataka

Will work with Karnataka: Foxconn

He thanked Bommai and his team for making his visit to Bengaluru a success.

Published: 07th March 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Foxconn

The Foxconn logo. (File photo |AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Apple iPhone-maker Foxconn's investment in Karnataka, Young Liu, Chairman, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn Technology Group) said his team will work with the state government for implementing the project in Bengaluru. The company signed a “Letter of Intent” with the state government last week. After that, it curiously stated that it had not entered into a definitive agreement for investments in India.  

‘Project will lay strong foundation’

“My team will be in close contact with your team to take this forward and ensure successful grounding of “Project Elephant” in Bengaluru,” Liu stated in his letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Liu wrote to the CM on Monday and a copy of the letter was released to the media by the CMO.

Liu was in Bengaluru last week. The “Letter of Intent” was signed in his presence for setting up a manufacturing facility on 300 acres of land at ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) in Doddaballapur and Devanahalli taluks within five years (2023-2027).

“I am confident that this project will lay a strong foundation for our other multiple plans, spanning mechanical/precision machinery, electric vehicle, and IC design & semiconductor segments to consider your state as a potential investment destination,” Liu stated in his letter.

He thanked Bommai and his team for making his visit to Bengaluru a success. The CM had earlier tweeted that Apple phones will be built in the state soon and it will create about 100,000 jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foxconn Karnataka Young Liu Bengaluru
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp