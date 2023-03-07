Will work with Karnataka: Foxconn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Apple iPhone-maker Foxconn's investment in Karnataka, Young Liu, Chairman, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn Technology Group) said his team will work with the state government for implementing the project in Bengaluru. The company signed a “Letter of Intent” with the state government last week. After that, it curiously stated that it had not entered into a definitive agreement for investments in India.

‘Project will lay strong foundation’

“My team will be in close contact with your team to take this forward and ensure successful grounding of “Project Elephant” in Bengaluru,” Liu stated in his letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Liu wrote to the CM on Monday and a copy of the letter was released to the media by the CMO.

Liu was in Bengaluru last week. The “Letter of Intent” was signed in his presence for setting up a manufacturing facility on 300 acres of land at ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) in Doddaballapur and Devanahalli taluks within five years (2023-2027).

“I am confident that this project will lay a strong foundation for our other multiple plans, spanning mechanical/precision machinery, electric vehicle, and IC design & semiconductor segments to consider your state as a potential investment destination,” Liu stated in his letter.

He thanked Bommai and his team for making his visit to Bengaluru a success. The CM had earlier tweeted that Apple phones will be built in the state soon and it will create about 100,000 jobs.

BENGALURU: On Apple iPhone-maker Foxconn's investment in Karnataka, Young Liu, Chairman, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Foxconn Technology Group) said his team will work with the state government for implementing the project in Bengaluru. The company signed a “Letter of Intent” with the state government last week. After that, it curiously stated that it had not entered into a definitive agreement for investments in India. ‘Project will lay strong foundation’ “My team will be in close contact with your team to take this forward and ensure successful grounding of “Project Elephant” in Bengaluru,” Liu stated in his letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Liu wrote to the CM on Monday and a copy of the letter was released to the media by the CMO.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Liu was in Bengaluru last week. The “Letter of Intent” was signed in his presence for setting up a manufacturing facility on 300 acres of land at ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) in Doddaballapur and Devanahalli taluks within five years (2023-2027). “I am confident that this project will lay a strong foundation for our other multiple plans, spanning mechanical/precision machinery, electric vehicle, and IC design & semiconductor segments to consider your state as a potential investment destination,” Liu stated in his letter. He thanked Bommai and his team for making his visit to Bengaluru a success. The CM had earlier tweeted that Apple phones will be built in the state soon and it will create about 100,000 jobs.