CEC on three-day visit to Bengaluru to review Karnataka Assembly poll readiness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar along with other officials from his office will be in Bengaluru for three days from March 9 to review poll preparations.

The delegation will have Election Commissioners, including Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goyal, and other deputy commissioners. They will meet officials from the chief electoral officer of Karnataka on day one to review poll preparations. Later, the team will interact with various political party members and get their suggestions.

Kumar will take part in an international seminar on inclusiveness and integrity in democracy at Taj Westend in Bengaluru. On day two, they will meet with 34 district election officers. Kumar will also take part in an awareness programme on the election, organised by IISc and BBMP. A mega-exhibition has been organised on this occasion at IISc.

They will also flag off an LED vehicle which is part of efforts to create awareness among voters. On the third day, Kumar will attend many meetings and meet the press.

