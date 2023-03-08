Home States Karnataka

Home alone college girl robbed at knifepoint in Karnataka

The victim, who managed to untie herself after sometime, screamed for help. Her neighbours, who rushed to her rescue, called the police. 

Published: 08th March 2023

By Praveen Kumar
BENGALURU: An 18-year-old first-year B.Com student was robbed at knifepoint by a three-member gang at her house on  Bengaluru-Anekal road on Friday afternoon. The victim, R Keerthana, was alone at home at Lakshmi Nagar Layout when two persons asked her open the door saying that they were looking for a person in the locality. When she was about to close the door after talking to them, the accused barged into the house and robbed her of gold ornaments after gagging and tying her up. Later, they searched the house and found gold and silver ornaments. Meanwhile, another person joined them. The trio then pushed her inside the bathroom and escaped after locking the front door from the outside.

The incident happened between 1 pm and 1.15 pm. In her complaint, Keerthana stated that the accused were wearing masks. They took away 40 gm of gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 2 lakh. They also took away her cell phone, leaving the SIM card behind.

“The accused did not harm my daughter. But she suffered minor injuries when they pushed her inside the bathroom. The accused spoke Kannada in north Karnataka accent. They were carrying college bags,” Keerthana’s father Ravindra Gowda said. A case of robbery, extortion, trespass and criminal intimidation has been registered against the accused. 

