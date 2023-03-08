Karnataka CM mocks Congress for taking credit for 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at opposition leader Siddaramaiah for taking credit for the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12.

Accusing Congress of making false promises by making big announcements ahead of the Assembly elections and misleading people, Bommai said that Congress cannot claim credit for the expressway by submitting a proposal for the new road which has been there for the last two decades.

Bommai also distributed certificates and benefits of various state and central government schemes at Maharaja’s Ground, and said that BJP walks the talk unlike Congress who allures people.

CM Basavaraj Bommai hands over a cheque to a woman in Mysuru | Udayashankar S

However, he was not against CLP leader Siddaramaiah inspecting highway roads as thousands are using it. “Our government announced ST/SC reservation hike. Congress is making baseless allegations that it will never be implemented. We are doing what they have failed to do in the last four to five decades,” said Bommai.

Modi has ensured that government schemes reach beneficiaries through DBT. “During the pandemic, Modi government launched the biggest vaccine drive, and during BS Yediyurappa’s tenure as CM, the people of the state were also benefitted,” he said.

District in-charge minister ST Somashekhar said, “We aim to provide Rs 24,000 crore loan to over 33 lakh farmers in the state, of which 3 lakh are new farmers.” Mocking Congress for calling a bandh, Bommai said he was curious about the reason for the bandh when Congress is facing so many corruption cases. He cited Supreme Court verdict on bandhs, and said that it will not evoke good response as the PU examinations will start from March 9.

Asked about Rs 200 crore scam allegation against Siddaramaiah over spending on snacks, Bommai said he will look into the records and take a decision, if the charges are found to be true.

Asked about the rise in number of cases due to H2N3 virus, Bommai said the central government will come out with the guidelines soon. Everyone should wear masks, he said, adding that a high-level committee meeting will be held in Bengaluru.

