Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM mocks Congress for taking credit for 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Asked about Rs 200 crore scam allegation against Siddaramaiah over spending on snacks, Bommai said he will look into the records and take a decision, if the charges are found to be true.

Published: 08th March 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took a jibe at opposition leader Siddaramaiah for taking credit for the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12.

Accusing Congress of making false promises by making big announcements ahead of the Assembly elections and misleading people, Bommai said that Congress cannot claim credit for the expressway by submitting a proposal for the new road which has been there for the last two decades. 

Bommai also distributed certificates and benefits of various state and central government schemes at Maharaja’s Ground, and said that BJP walks the talk unlike Congress who allures people.

CM Basavaraj Bommai hands over a cheque to a woman in Mysuru | Udayashankar S

However, he was not against CLP leader Siddaramaiah inspecting highway roads as thousands are using it. “Our government announced ST/SC reservation hike. Congress is making baseless allegations that it will never be implemented. We are doing what they have failed to do in the last four to five decades,” said Bommai.

Modi has ensured that government schemes reach beneficiaries through DBT. “During the pandemic, Modi government launched the biggest vaccine drive, and during BS Yediyurappa’s tenure as CM, the people of the state were also benefitted,” he said.

District in-charge minister ST Somashekhar said, “We aim to provide Rs 24,000 crore loan to over 33 lakh farmers in the state, of which 3 lakh are new farmers.” Mocking Congress for calling a bandh, Bommai said he was curious about the reason for the bandh when Congress is facing so many corruption cases. He cited Supreme Court verdict on bandhs, and said that it will not evoke good response as the PU examinations will start from March 9.

Asked about Rs 200 crore scam allegation against Siddaramaiah over spending on snacks, Bommai said he will look into the records and take a decision, if the charges are found to be true.

Asked about the rise in number of cases due to H2N3 virus, Bommai said the central government will come out with the guidelines soon. Everyone should wear masks, he said, adding that a high-level committee meeting will be held in Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Basavaraj Bommai Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp