Karnataka government protecting its ‘tainted’ MLA: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition Congress on Tuesday accused the state government of protecting BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is facing corruption charges, and reiterated its demand for CM Basavaraj Bommai’s resignation on moral grounds.

The party has called for a bandh of markets for two hours from 9 am on Thursday to protest against the government. The party said it is a symbolic protest.

Former CM Siddaramaiah said that Rs 8 crore seized from the BJP MLA’s residence proved 40 per cent commission charges against the state government. “The government is protecting the MLA. He should have been arrested immediately,” he said and added that the CM should resign on moral grounds.

Siddaramaiah hit back at BJP leaders for accusing him of weakening the Lokayukta by constituting the ACB. The ACB was constituted after allegations of corruption in the Lokayukta at that time, he said and added that BJP which had claimed in its manifesto that it will abolish the ACB soon after coming to power did not do so even after being in power for three years.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said after the Gujarat elections, BJP was in a hurry to conduct the elections in the state, but now they are busy calling for short-term tenders to mobilise funds. He said Congress is confident of winning 140 seats. Shivakumar dared Bommai to come for an open debate on the Congress’ promise of 200-unit free power for all households if it comes to power.

Missing MLA

Earlier, Congress launched the “missing MLA” poster campaign by pasting posters with a photo of BJP MLA Madal Viru­pakshappa. The police acted against those pasting the posters. AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the arrests.

