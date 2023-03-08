Mysuru Zoo installs air coolers to keep primates comfortable

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As the temperature is soaring with summer setting in, authorities of the 130-year-old Mysuru Zoo are trying hard to keep animals cool. The zoo has installed air coolers in the enclosures of primates to protect them from the scorching heat. “As primates are sensitive, the coolers provide them relief during summer. The appliances are similar to those used at homes. We also provide them tender coconuts and fruits with more water content to prevent dehydration,” Mysuru Zoo executive director Ajit M Kulkarni told The New Indian Express.

The zoo houses 1,455 animals, including 624 mammals, 731 birds and 100 reptiles. It has four Bornean orangutans (Minnie and Afa - Merlin and Atina), six chimpanzees and two Western Lowland gorillas (Thabo and Demba), which have been procured from various Malaysia, Germany and other countries.

Most difficult for the authorities is to maintain manageable conditions for animals kept in open enclosures. They have provided shelters and sprinklers for herbivores. For birds and reptiles, the authorities have arranged foggers and water sprinklers.

To keep big mammals like elephants, hippos and gaurs cool, the authorities have also created mud wallows where animals have mud baths and play during the hot summer, Kulkarni said.

The authorities said they change the diet that is suitable for summer. Fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and citrus are provided. Also, veterinarians keep a close watch on the health of the animals. The authorities are taking no chances as the mercury will only go further north during peak summer months April and May.

MYSURU: As the temperature is soaring with summer setting in, authorities of the 130-year-old Mysuru Zoo are trying hard to keep animals cool. The zoo has installed air coolers in the enclosures of primates to protect them from the scorching heat. “As primates are sensitive, the coolers provide them relief during summer. The appliances are similar to those used at homes. We also provide them tender coconuts and fruits with more water content to prevent dehydration,” Mysuru Zoo executive director Ajit M Kulkarni told The New Indian Express. The zoo houses 1,455 animals, including 624 mammals, 731 birds and 100 reptiles. It has four Bornean orangutans (Minnie and Afa - Merlin and Atina), six chimpanzees and two Western Lowland gorillas (Thabo and Demba), which have been procured from various Malaysia, Germany and other countries. Most difficult for the authorities is to maintain manageable conditions for animals kept in open enclosures. They have provided shelters and sprinklers for herbivores. For birds and reptiles, the authorities have arranged foggers and water sprinklers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To keep big mammals like elephants, hippos and gaurs cool, the authorities have also created mud wallows where animals have mud baths and play during the hot summer, Kulkarni said. The authorities said they change the diet that is suitable for summer. Fruits like watermelon, muskmelon and citrus are provided. Also, veterinarians keep a close watch on the health of the animals. The authorities are taking no chances as the mercury will only go further north during peak summer months April and May.