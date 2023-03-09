7.26 lakh students to appear for Karnataka PUC exam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka PUC exams will be held on Thursday with 7.26 lakh students from 5,716 colleges set to appear for them across the state. Education Minister B C Nagesh assured that all the preparations have been made for the smooth conduct of the examination, and said that the results will be announced in first week of May.

Addressing reporters, Nagesh said, “Second PUC exam will start from Thursday and will be held till March 29. The exam will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm in 1,109 centres. Of the 7,26,195 students who have registered for the exam, 2,34,815 students are from the Arts department, 2,47,260 are from commerce and 2,44,120 students from science.”

“Curfew is imposed within 200 metres of the examination centre and 1,109 Deputy Chief Superintendents, 64 District Vigilance Squads, 525 Taluk Vigilance Squads, and 2,373 Special Vigilance Squads are set up to keep tight vigil,” he said.

“This time, 20 multiple-choice questions of one-mark in all subjects will be given. Earlier, 5 or 6 multiple choice questions were asked,” Nagesh said. He requested students to use the free BMTC bus services to reach the exam centre by producing their hall tickets and added that conductors will stop the buses right next to the exam centres. Students in hijab will not be allowed to enter the exam hall, he clarified.

BENGALURU: Karnataka PUC exams will be held on Thursday with 7.26 lakh students from 5,716 colleges set to appear for them across the state. Education Minister B C Nagesh assured that all the preparations have been made for the smooth conduct of the examination, and said that the results will be announced in first week of May. Addressing reporters, Nagesh said, “Second PUC exam will start from Thursday and will be held till March 29. The exam will be held from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm in 1,109 centres. Of the 7,26,195 students who have registered for the exam, 2,34,815 students are from the Arts department, 2,47,260 are from commerce and 2,44,120 students from science.” “Curfew is imposed within 200 metres of the examination centre and 1,109 Deputy Chief Superintendents, 64 District Vigilance Squads, 525 Taluk Vigilance Squads, and 2,373 Special Vigilance Squads are set up to keep tight vigil,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This time, 20 multiple-choice questions of one-mark in all subjects will be given. Earlier, 5 or 6 multiple choice questions were asked,” Nagesh said. He requested students to use the free BMTC bus services to reach the exam centre by producing their hall tickets and added that conductors will stop the buses right next to the exam centres. Students in hijab will not be allowed to enter the exam hall, he clarified.