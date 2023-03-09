Hampi soaks in myriad of colours 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A large number of tourists participated in the Holi festival here on Wednesday. The celebrations were devoid of the usual cultural extravaganza in the past three years because of the pandemic.

The festival is usually celebrated in front of Virupaksha Temple. This year, nearly 300 foreign tourists participated in the celebrations. Local guides, photographers and vendors also joined the tourists in celebrating Holi.

The celebrations began in the morning after rituals were performed at the temple. “A large number of foreign tourists are in Hampi this time for Holi. The festival is celebrated in a grand manner and Hampi Holi is famous in South India,” said a tourist guide.

Traveller of yore had chronicled fest at Hampi

“Even domestic tourists have started celebrating Holi in Hampi,” added the guide. “There is a sculpture at Virupaksha Temple complex, depicting women splashing colours. Nicolo di Conti, a Italian traveller and among the early European visitors to the Vijayanagara Kingdom in Hampi, has documented the Holi celebrations of Vijayanagara.

Even Dasara and Deepavali are celebrated in a grand manner in Hampi,” he said. Hampi police had made elaborate security arrangements for the festival. “It’s a good feeling and I want to come back,” said an elated foreign tourist who participated in the celebrations. “This is the second time we are visiting Hampi and first time for Holi festival,” he added.

HUBBALLI: A large number of tourists participated in the Holi festival here on Wednesday. The celebrations were devoid of the usual cultural extravaganza in the past three years because of the pandemic. The festival is usually celebrated in front of Virupaksha Temple. This year, nearly 300 foreign tourists participated in the celebrations. Local guides, photographers and vendors also joined the tourists in celebrating Holi. The celebrations began in the morning after rituals were performed at the temple. “A large number of foreign tourists are in Hampi this time for Holi. The festival is celebrated in a grand manner and Hampi Holi is famous in South India,” said a tourist guide. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Traveller of yore had chronicled fest at Hampi “Even domestic tourists have started celebrating Holi in Hampi,” added the guide. “There is a sculpture at Virupaksha Temple complex, depicting women splashing colours. Nicolo di Conti, a Italian traveller and among the early European visitors to the Vijayanagara Kingdom in Hampi, has documented the Holi celebrations of Vijayanagara. Even Dasara and Deepavali are celebrated in a grand manner in Hampi,” he said. Hampi police had made elaborate security arrangements for the festival. “It’s a good feeling and I want to come back,” said an elated foreign tourist who participated in the celebrations. “This is the second time we are visiting Hampi and first time for Holi festival,” he added.