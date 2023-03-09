Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly polls: KPCC to send list of candidates to top brass 

Earlier, Shivakumar said candidates in 75 per cent of the seats have been finalised, and the list will be sent to central leaders after finalising candidates in all segments.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC will send its list of candidates for 200 constituencies to its central leadership soon for final decision.  KPCC president DK Shiv­ak­­umar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Campaign Committee chairman MB Patil, and other senior leaders were present during the State Congress Screening Committee meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday and Wednesday. They examined the applications received from ticket aspirants. 

Party sources said that candidates for 120 seats are almost final, and in around 75 seats, there are two to three candidates. In a few segments, the decision will be taken later as leaders from BJP and JDS are likely to join the party, sources said. The candidates in such constituencies are likely to be decided after March 27 when elections are likely to be announced, sources said.

Earlier, Shivakumar said candidates in 75 per cent of the seats have been finalised, and the list will be sent to central leaders after finalising candidates in all segments. He exuded confidence that Congress will come to power, and BJP will not even cross 65 seats. Responding to question if Minister V Somanna will join Congress, Shivakumar called it a speculation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC DK Shiv­ak­­umar Karnataka Assembly polls
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp