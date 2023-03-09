Karnataka Assembly polls: KPCC to send list of candidates to top brass 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC will send its list of candidates for 200 constituencies to its central leadership soon for final decision. KPCC president DK Shiv­ak­­umar, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Campaign Committee chairman MB Patil, and other senior leaders were present during the State Congress Screening Committee meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday and Wednesday. They examined the applications received from ticket aspirants. Party sources said that candidates for 120 seats are almost final, and in around 75 seats, there are two to three candidates. In a few segments, the decision will be taken later as leaders from BJP and JDS are likely to join the party, sources said. The candidates in such constituencies are likely to be decided after March 27 when elections are likely to be announced, sources said. Earlier, Shivakumar said candidates in 75 per cent of the seats have been finalised, and the list will be sent to central leaders after finalising candidates in all segments. He exuded confidence that Congress will come to power, and BJP will not even cross 65 seats. Responding to question if Minister V Somanna will join Congress, Shivakumar called it a speculation.