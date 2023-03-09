Karnataka BJP MLA Virupakshappa’s hopes for Assembly ticket crash, new names come up

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Amid backlash from the opposition over corruption, BJP Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s hopes of getting a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections are fading. BJP has distanced itself from him, as he faces corruption charges, and embarrassed the party after he took part in a rally soon after getting interim anticipatory bail from Karnataka High Court.

Though the party is silent on what action will be taken against him, it is clear they will not support those facing corruption allegations.

The front runners at the moment is a Channagiri native and Shivamogga-based paediatrician Dr Dhananjaya Sarji, TUMCOS president HS Shivakumar, and advocate Kalnuru Manjappa as candidates from the constituency. However, Sarji is busy campaigning from Shivamogga constituency, where he has been working for many decades.

Speaking to TNIE, Sarji said, “I am an aspirant from the Shivamogga city constituency. However, I will abide by the directions of the party high command and contest from the constituency they decide.”

At present, he is organising party workers in Shivamogga rural constituency, and is working to make people aware of his party’s promises for Shivamogga city. His family hails from Goppenahalli village in the largest Ubrani hobli of Channagiri taluk.

“I will accept Shivamogga city constituency wholeheartedly and take part in the elections. As I have done a lot of ground work, this constituency will not be very tough. However, if it comes to Channagiri, I will speak to my family, sitting MLA and other party workers before contesting,” he added.

HS Shivakumar, is a strong BJP worker, who contested as a BJP candidate in the 2013 polls and lost. He had expressed his willingness to contest from the constituency, and ensure BJP’s victory in the elections, when Virupakshappa was with KJP.

Shivakumar has also proved his ability by steering TUMCOS to new heights, using technology and also generating revenue during his tenure as chairman. Among them, Sarji and Manjappa have the blessings of RSS.

DAVANAGERE: Amid backlash from the opposition over corruption, BJP Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s hopes of getting a ticket in the upcoming Assembly elections are fading. BJP has distanced itself from him, as he faces corruption charges, and embarrassed the party after he took part in a rally soon after getting interim anticipatory bail from Karnataka High Court. Though the party is silent on what action will be taken against him, it is clear they will not support those facing corruption allegations. The front runners at the moment is a Channagiri native and Shivamogga-based paediatrician Dr Dhananjaya Sarji, TUMCOS president HS Shivakumar, and advocate Kalnuru Manjappa as candidates from the constituency. However, Sarji is busy campaigning from Shivamogga constituency, where he has been working for many decades.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, Sarji said, “I am an aspirant from the Shivamogga city constituency. However, I will abide by the directions of the party high command and contest from the constituency they decide.” At present, he is organising party workers in Shivamogga rural constituency, and is working to make people aware of his party’s promises for Shivamogga city. His family hails from Goppenahalli village in the largest Ubrani hobli of Channagiri taluk. “I will accept Shivamogga city constituency wholeheartedly and take part in the elections. As I have done a lot of ground work, this constituency will not be very tough. However, if it comes to Channagiri, I will speak to my family, sitting MLA and other party workers before contesting,” he added. HS Shivakumar, is a strong BJP worker, who contested as a BJP candidate in the 2013 polls and lost. He had expressed his willingness to contest from the constituency, and ensure BJP’s victory in the elections, when Virupakshappa was with KJP. Shivakumar has also proved his ability by steering TUMCOS to new heights, using technology and also generating revenue during his tenure as chairman. Among them, Sarji and Manjappa have the blessings of RSS.