Muslim ruler gave land for Krishna Mutt in Udupi: Congress sparks row

By Express News Service

MANGALURU/UDUPI : Following a statement by a Congress leader that a Muslim ruler donated land for Udupi’s Krishna Mutt, BJP hit back strongly calling it a blatant lie.

A few weeks ago, during a programme to inaugurate the new building at Noorani Masjid in Puthige village, Mithun Rai, who was defeated by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel in the last Lok Sabha polls, said that a Muslim ruler had donated the land for the famous Udupi Krishna Mutt. Soon, a video of his statement went viral. Many have called his statement a lie, and demanded he substantiate his claim with evidence. Rai is a Congress ticket aspirant from Moodbidri.

Reacting to the video, BJP MLA from Udupi, Raghupathi Bhat on Tuesday said, “No Muslim ruler donated land to Sri Krishna Mutt, and one Ramabhoja had given the land for the Mutt.” There are inscriptions to prove this claim, he said.

On the same land, Anantheshwara Temple has also been built. “I do not know which Muslim ruler Mithun Rai is referring to,” he said. Rai, in his defence, said he was referring to a newspaper article published in 2017. Terming the controversy as unfortunate, Rai said his intention was only to “restore” communal harmony in the district. He said he has also spoken to Udupi Mutt pontiff regarding the controversy.

