Virupakshappa episode embarrassed govt: Karnataka Minister

On the Congress and the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru expressing concern over the High Court granting anticipatory bail to Virupakshappa, he refused to comment. 

Published: 09th March 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy on Wednesday admitted that the Lokayukta raid on Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth and seizure of Rs 8 crore is an embarrassment to the state government.

The BJP issued a notice to Virupakshappa on Wednesday, seeking his explanation.“True it is an embarrassment. We cannot deny it,” he told reporters after the cabinet meeting. On Prashanth, BWSSB chief accounts officer, not being suspended despite being sent to judicial custody, Madhuswamy said he knew nothing about it. “I do not know. But if he is behind the bars for more than 48 hours, then action should be taken. I will ask the BWSSB to do so,” he said.

