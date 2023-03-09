Home States Karnataka

World’s longest platform at Hubballi station to be dedicated by PM Modi

PM Modi will be in the twin cities to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIT-Dharwad, and will inaugurate the platform virtually from the campus, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Finally, the time has come for the official inauguration of the world’s longest railway platform developed at Sri Siddaroodha Swami Hubballi Railway Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate it to the nation during his visit to Hubballi-Dharwad on March 12.

Modi will be in the twin cities to inaugurate the permanent campus of IIT-Dharwad, and will inaugurate the platform virtually from the campus, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The world’s longest platform was ready for inauguration two years ago. There was one occasion when Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishaw visited the twin cities last October. But South Western Railway authorities wanted the prime minister to dedicate it to the nation. As they did not get time from the PM, the inauguration was postponed. 

This platform is an extension of platform No. 1 to 1,505m. With the inauguration, the Hubballi station will unseat Gorakhpur station under the North Eastern Railway Zone (1,366m). 

The existing 550m platform has been extended to 1,505m. The longest platform can accommodate two trains at the same time. To facilitate passengers to reach platform No.8, the third entry point has been opened. The platform extension was part of the remodelling of the Hubballi Yard project, and once the project is completed, the SWR made this platform operational a few months ago. 
 

TAGS
Hubballi station PM Modi
