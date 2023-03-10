Home States Karnataka

CM Bommai for social audit of welfare schemes 

Basavaraj Bommai

CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that there is a need for a social audit of the effective implementation of various welfare schemes for all sections of society.

He was speaking after inaugurating a function to distribute various benefits to SC beneficiaries. The CM said all should introspect to know how it has been able to fulfil the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar and such introspection must happen once in 10 years.

Dr Ambedkar ensured rights to the oppressed classes and brought them to the mainstream by empowering them with education and jobs. 

He said only a few have benefited from the reservation. Poor people living in villages and slums are not aware of reservations. Those responsible for not taking the reservation benefits to the needy should introspect, he added. 

He said the government has plans to construct hostels in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburgi and Hubballi-Dharwad for students from SC/ST and OBC communities.

