Request to install Kammanna’s idol at Hubballi Idgah rejected 

Mahamandal president Sanjeev Badaskar told TNIE that the request has been denied, citing the prime minister’s visit, but they are yet to get it in writing.

Published: 10th March 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Policemen deployed at the entry of Hubballi Idgah Maidan | D Hemanth

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Citing law and order issue due to VVIP visit, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has refused to give permission to install Kammanna idol at Idgah Maidan, which was recently renamed as Rani Chennamma Maidan. Rani Chennamma Maidana Gajanana Utsava Mahamandal had sought permission to install the idol for Holi.

Before taking the decision, HDMC commissioner B Gopalakrishna and Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Raman Gupta had a meeting with the members of Mahamandal and leaders of other Hindu outfits. HDMC Commissioner Gopalkrishna said that the application was refused because the Mahamandal sought permission on March 7 for the installation programme on March 9. There was lack of time for city administration to undertake adequate measures, especially security arrangements. 

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the twin cities on March 12, and security has to be deployed in advance all along the VVIPs movement and the places they would be visiting.

Police Commissioner Raman Gupta said that if the Mahamandal had requested a fortnight back, they could have mobilise additional force. Seeking permission from the higher-ups for additional force in such a short span is not possible, he said. 

Mahamandal president Sanjeev Badaskar told TNIE that the request has been denied, citing the prime minister’s visit, but they are yet to get it in writing.

On Wednesday, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri suggested that the commissioner should give permission to Mahamandal to install the idol, but the latter refused to take any decision due to VVIP visit and other law and order compulsions.

Since, the corporation commissioner is the owner of the land, his permission is mandatory for any programme other than for prayers by Muslims twice a year.

