Sumalatha may join BJP ahead of Modi’s visit

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandya to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 12, speculation was rife that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh might join BJP. Actor-turned-politician Sumalatha had recently met former chief minister SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru, triggering speculation. Hindavalu Sachidananda had recently joined the saffron party, and has sought a ticket to contest from Srirangapatna taluk. This has also sparked a discussion if Sumalatha would jump to BJP.

However, the MP is observing a studied silence, and said she will be discussing her plans with her supporters. But with Modi to be in Mandya, and the state BJP leadership hoping to breach the JDS bastion, sources said that supporters are trying to convince her to join BJP.

Congress had indirectly supported her during Lok Sabha elections, and the leaders had tried to convince her to join the party to take on JDS and BJP in Mandya. But she has refrained from taking any decision. However, to scotch speculation, Sumalatha will be holding a press conference at her residence in Chamundeshwarinagar in Mandya on March 10.

JDS MLA CS Puttaraju, who is in Mysuru to inspect preparations for JDS’ Pancharathna Yatra at Uthanahalli near Chamundi Hills on March 26, confidently said that Sumalatha will join BJP. “Sumalatha has planned to join BJP during Modi’s visit to Mandya on March 12. Since it is a government programme, she will be joining on March 10,” he claimed.

MYSURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandya to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 12, speculation was rife that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh might join BJP. Actor-turned-politician Sumalatha had recently met former chief minister SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru, triggering speculation. Hindavalu Sachidananda had recently joined the saffron party, and has sought a ticket to contest from Srirangapatna taluk. This has also sparked a discussion if Sumalatha would jump to BJP. However, the MP is observing a studied silence, and said she will be discussing her plans with her supporters. But with Modi to be in Mandya, and the state BJP leadership hoping to breach the JDS bastion, sources said that supporters are trying to convince her to join BJP. Congress had indirectly supported her during Lok Sabha elections, and the leaders had tried to convince her to join the party to take on JDS and BJP in Mandya. But she has refrained from taking any decision. However, to scotch speculation, Sumalatha will be holding a press conference at her residence in Chamundeshwarinagar in Mandya on March 10.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); JDS MLA CS Puttaraju, who is in Mysuru to inspect preparations for JDS’ Pancharathna Yatra at Uthanahalli near Chamundi Hills on March 26, confidently said that Sumalatha will join BJP. “Sumalatha has planned to join BJP during Modi’s visit to Mandya on March 12. Since it is a government programme, she will be joining on March 10,” he claimed.