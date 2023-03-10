Home States Karnataka

Sumalatha may join BJP ahead of Modi’s visit

However, the MP is observing a studied silence, and said she will be discussing her plans with her supporters.

Published: 10th March 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mandya to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 12, speculation was rife that Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh might join BJP. Actor-turned-politician Sumalatha had recently met former chief minister SM Krishna at his residence in Bengaluru, triggering speculation. Hindavalu Sachidananda had recently joined the saffron party, and has sought a ticket to contest from Srirangapatna taluk. This has also sparked a discussion if Sumalatha would jump to BJP.

However, the MP is observing a studied silence, and said she will be discussing her plans with her supporters. But with Modi to be in Mandya, and the state BJP leadership hoping to breach the JDS bastion, sources said that supporters are trying to convince her to join BJP.

Congress had indirectly supported her during Lok Sabha elections, and the leaders had tried to convince her to join the party to take on JDS and BJP in Mandya. But she has refrained from taking any decision. However, to scotch speculation, Sumalatha will be holding a press conference at her residence in Chamundeshwarinagar in Mandya on March 10.

JDS MLA CS Puttaraju, who is in Mysuru to inspect preparations for JDS’ Pancharathna Yatra at Uthanahalli near Chamundi Hills on March 26, confidently said that Sumalatha will join BJP. “Sumalatha has planned to join BJP during Modi’s visit to Mandya on March 12. Since it is a government programme, she will be joining on March 10,” he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway Sumalatha Ambareesh Mandya MP Narendra Modi
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp