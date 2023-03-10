Supporters raise slogans for leaders, ministers take chopper

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

BELUR: Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje were upset over an alleged tussle among sup­po­rters of ticket aspirants in Belur on Thursday. They refused to accompany the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra roads­h­ow to Sakleshpur via Are­h­alli and Bikkodu hoblies of the same taluk, and instead took a chopper, avoiding Arehalli and Bikkodu.

Supp­or­ters of HK Suresh, Sidd­esh Nagendra, Koratagere Prakash and Santosh Kenc­ha­mba incessantly raised slogans in favour of their leaders in Halebid and Belur during warning from senior leaders. Supporters of HK Suresh and Siddesh Nagendra also exchanged heated remarks. The police dispersed the workers. Earlier, the rally had begun two hours late.

