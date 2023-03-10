Supporters raise slogans for leaders, ministers take chopper

BELUR: Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje were upset over an alleged tussle among supporters of ticket aspirants in Belur on Thursday. They refused to accompany the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra roadshow to Sakleshpur via Arehalli and Bikkodu hoblies of the same taluk, and instead took a chopper, avoiding Arehalli and Bikkodu.
Supporters of HK Suresh, Siddesh Nagendra, Koratagere Prakash and Santosh Kenchamba incessantly raised slogans in favour of their leaders in Halebid and Belur during warning from senior leaders. Supporters of HK Suresh and Siddesh Nagendra also exchanged heated remarks. The police dispersed the workers. Earlier, the rally had begun two hours late.