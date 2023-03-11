Home States Karnataka

Eight villages in Uttara Kannada to boycott polls

Two villages in Nandigadda GP limits in Joida taluk and two more in Haliyal GP limits have decided to boycott elections.

Published: 11th March 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Residents claimed that drinking water supply interval has been extended even beyond 12 days since the first week in February.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR: People of eight villages in Uttara Kannada district have threatened to boycott the assembly elections in protest against lack of basic amenities in their villages. 

Halkadi, Hosakoppa and Kodsur villages in Sirsi taluk are facing a severe shortage of drinking water. Political parties had promised the people of these villages that they would tackle the water crisis and provide other amenities if they voted them to power during the last elections. But the promises have not been fulfilled. This has angered the villagers. “Let them come seeking votes this time, we will give them a proper dressing down. Everytime, they fool us by making empty promises,” said Manjunath Naik, a villager. 

These villages are in the forest area and lack amenities such as roads, water, schools and toilets. Upset with the attitude of the politicians, people have banned their entry into their villages. They have put up banners stating that “Politicians are not welcome here” and “Give us roads and then seek votes”.  
Two villages in Nandigadda GP limits in Joida taluk and two more in Haliyal GP limits have decided to boycott elections.

These villages lack roads, transport, and drinking water. “If leaders are unable to provide basic amenities, they are unfit to be in power. We have decided not to exercise our franchisee this time,” said Suraj Dabgar, a villager.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttara Kannada district eight villages boycott basic amenities shortage of drinking water
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp