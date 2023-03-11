Eight villages in Uttara Kannada to boycott polls

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KARWAR: People of eight villages in Uttara Kannada district have threatened to boycott the assembly elections in protest against lack of basic amenities in their villages.

Halkadi, Hosakoppa and Kodsur villages in Sirsi taluk are facing a severe shortage of drinking water. Political parties had promised the people of these villages that they would tackle the water crisis and provide other amenities if they voted them to power during the last elections. But the promises have not been fulfilled. This has angered the villagers. “Let them come seeking votes this time, we will give them a proper dressing down. Everytime, they fool us by making empty promises,” said Manjunath Naik, a villager.

These villages are in the forest area and lack amenities such as roads, water, schools and toilets. Upset with the attitude of the politicians, people have banned their entry into their villages. They have put up banners stating that “Politicians are not welcome here” and “Give us roads and then seek votes”.

Two villages in Nandigadda GP limits in Joida taluk and two more in Haliyal GP limits have decided to boycott elections.

These villages lack roads, transport, and drinking water. “If leaders are unable to provide basic amenities, they are unfit to be in power. We have decided not to exercise our franchisee this time,” said Suraj Dabgar, a villager.

