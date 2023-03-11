IO recommends further probe into Prashanth’s transactions

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suspecting that BWSSB Chief Accountant Prashanth Kumar MV aka Prashanth Madal, his private accountant S Sundar and Siddesh were involved in more illegal money transactions to allot tenders to private firms from Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), the Lokayukta investigating officer recommended a comprehensive probe into such illegal transactions and also benami properties allegedly owned by Prashanth, son of BJP Channagiri MLA and former KSDL chairman Madal Virupakshappa.

In a report submitted to SP-II, Bengaluru Urban Division, Lokayukta, the IO, BG Kumaraswamy, stated it is necessary to conduct a thorough probe into illegal money transactions between parties and also into benami properties owned by Prashanth in the name of Siddesh.

The IO explained that Siddesh (28) was sitting in the hall of a private office of Prashanth on Crescent Road in Bengaluru when he was trapped while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on March 2. Siddesh said he is an agriculturist from Bheemasandra village of Chitradurga district and a relative of Prashanth. As he did not give a proper reply, his bag was checked and Rs 60 lakh in cash was found. He said it was to be given to Prashanth, but did not divulge its source.

The report said the money was a bribe from a company. The IO also stated that Prashanth was caught in a conspiracy hatched with Surendra and Siddesh and conniving with KSDL officials to favour Karnataka Aromas in getting the tender purchase order through his influence. Based on the IO’s recommendation, another FIR was registered against Prashanth, Sundar and Siddesh on March 8.

Meanwhile, Lokayukta police questioned Virupakshappa for the second consecutive day on Friday after he was asked to appear with documents on Thursday.

BENGALURU: Suspecting that BWSSB Chief Accountant Prashanth Kumar MV aka Prashanth Madal, his private accountant S Sundar and Siddesh were involved in more illegal money transactions to allot tenders to private firms from Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), the Lokayukta investigating officer recommended a comprehensive probe into such illegal transactions and also benami properties allegedly owned by Prashanth, son of BJP Channagiri MLA and former KSDL chairman Madal Virupakshappa. In a report submitted to SP-II, Bengaluru Urban Division, Lokayukta, the IO, BG Kumaraswamy, stated it is necessary to conduct a thorough probe into illegal money transactions between parties and also into benami properties owned by Prashanth in the name of Siddesh. The IO explained that Siddesh (28) was sitting in the hall of a private office of Prashanth on Crescent Road in Bengaluru when he was trapped while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on March 2. Siddesh said he is an agriculturist from Bheemasandra village of Chitradurga district and a relative of Prashanth. As he did not give a proper reply, his bag was checked and Rs 60 lakh in cash was found. He said it was to be given to Prashanth, but did not divulge its source.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The report said the money was a bribe from a company. The IO also stated that Prashanth was caught in a conspiracy hatched with Surendra and Siddesh and conniving with KSDL officials to favour Karnataka Aromas in getting the tender purchase order through his influence. Based on the IO’s recommendation, another FIR was registered against Prashanth, Sundar and Siddesh on March 8. Meanwhile, Lokayukta police questioned Virupakshappa for the second consecutive day on Friday after he was asked to appear with documents on Thursday.