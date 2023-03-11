Home States Karnataka

IO recommends further probe into Prashanth’s transactions

Based on the IO’s recommendation, another FIR was registered against Prashanth, Sundar and Siddesh on March 8. 

Published: 11th March 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

BWSSB Chief Accountant Prashanth Kumar MV aka Prashanth Madal

BWSSB Chief Accountant Prashanth Kumar MV aka Prashanth Madal.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suspecting that BWSSB Chief Accountant Prashanth Kumar MV aka Prashanth Madal, his private accountant S Sundar and Siddesh were involved in more illegal money transactions to allot tenders to private firms from Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL), the Lokayukta investigating officer recommended a comprehensive probe into such illegal transactions and also benami properties allegedly owned by Prashanth, son of BJP Channagiri MLA and former KSDL chairman Madal Virupakshappa.

In a report submitted to SP-II, Bengaluru Urban Division, Lokayukta, the IO, BG Kumaraswamy, stated it is necessary to conduct a thorough probe into illegal money transactions between parties and also into benami properties owned by Prashanth in the name of Siddesh.

The IO explained that Siddesh (28) was sitting in the hall of a private office of Prashanth on Crescent Road in Bengaluru when he was trapped while accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on March 2. Siddesh said he is an agriculturist from Bheemasandra village of Chitradurga district and a relative of Prashanth. As he did not give a proper reply, his bag was checked and Rs 60 lakh in cash was found. He said it was to be given to Prashanth, but did not divulge its source.

The report said the money was a bribe from a company. The IO also stated that Prashanth was caught in a conspiracy hatched with Surendra and Siddesh and conniving with KSDL officials to favour Karnataka Aromas in getting the tender purchase order through his influence. Based on the IO’s recommendation, another FIR was registered against Prashanth, Sundar and Siddesh on March 8. 

Meanwhile, Lokayukta police questioned Virupakshappa for the second consecutive day  on Friday after he was asked to appear with documents on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashanth Madal KSDL illegal money transactions Madal Virupakshappa
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp