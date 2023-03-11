Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayan dies of cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former MP from Chamarajanagar constituency and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan passed away on Saturday. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mysuru.

61-year-old Dhruvanarayan, an M.Sc graduate who had been a two-time MP and two-time MLA winning from Santhemarahalli and Kollegal assembly constituencies was busy preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections and was anticipating a ticket from Nanjangud constituency.

Dhruvanarayan was a syndicate member in the agriculture University. He forayed into politics by creating a history by winning with a margin of just one vote from Santhemarahalli constituency in 2004 and also won from the kollegal constituency in the next assembly election.

ರಾಜ್ಯ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕರು,‌ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಂಸದರು, ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀಯುತ ಧೃವ ನಾರಾಯಣ ಅವರು ಹೃದಯಾಘಾತದಿಂದ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೊರಕಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/rU6gDhdn38

— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 11, 2023

The party fielded him for the parliamentary seat from Chamarajanagar constituency in 2009 where he won for two consecutive terms and contributed for the development of Chamarajanagar district.

A workaholic, Dhruvanarayan who lost the 2019 lokasabha election was given the responsibility of the working president of the KPCC and was busy strengthening the party base ahead of the election.

His sudden loss has sent a shockwave among his followers who were expecting his return to state politics by contesting from the Nanjangud assembly constituency in the upcoming election.

He is survived by his wife, and two sons.

The cremation ceremony will be held at his native Heggavadi village in Chamarajanagar district.

MYSURU: Former MP from Chamarajanagar constituency and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president R Dhruvanarayan passed away on Saturday. He suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mysuru. 61-year-old Dhruvanarayan, an M.Sc graduate who had been a two-time MP and two-time MLA winning from Santhemarahalli and Kollegal assembly constituencies was busy preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections and was anticipating a ticket from Nanjangud constituency. Dhruvanarayan was a syndicate member in the agriculture University. He forayed into politics by creating a history by winning with a margin of just one vote from Santhemarahalli constituency in 2004 and also won from the kollegal constituency in the next assembly election. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ರಾಜ್ಯ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕರು,‌ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಂಸದರು, ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀಯುತ ಧೃವ ನಾರಾಯಣ ಅವರು ಹೃದಯಾಘಾತದಿಂದ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ತುಂಬಲಾರದ ನಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಸದ್ಗತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ದೊರಕಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/rU6gDhdn38 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 11, 2023 The party fielded him for the parliamentary seat from Chamarajanagar constituency in 2009 where he won for two consecutive terms and contributed for the development of Chamarajanagar district. A workaholic, Dhruvanarayan who lost the 2019 lokasabha election was given the responsibility of the working president of the KPCC and was busy strengthening the party base ahead of the election. His sudden loss has sent a shockwave among his followers who were expecting his return to state politics by contesting from the Nanjangud assembly constituency in the upcoming election. He is survived by his wife, and two sons. The cremation ceremony will be held at his native Heggavadi village in Chamarajanagar district.