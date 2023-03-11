Home States Karnataka

Karnataka forest department, IAF discuss fire management

According to forest staffers, since January (onset of the fire season), three meetings were held with the Indian Air Force and fire and emergency authorities.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To be better prepared in controlling a forest fire, officials from the Karnataka state forest department have been holding a series of meetings with authorities from the Indian Air Force and fire and emergency department. Ground staffers at the prime tiger reserves -- Bandipur and Nagarahole -- are discussing how to restrict tourists in the coming days, to ensure that no untoward incidents are reported.

“It is not uncommon for tourists to throw garbage, cigarette butts or other items out of their vehicles while passing through the reserves. To ensure there are no cases of fire due to such incidents, we are keen to restrict the number of tourists. Special patrol vehicles will also be deployed on these stretches to keep a watch on vehicles passing by,” a senior forest department official told The New Indian Express.

According to forest staffers, since January (onset of the fire season), three meetings were held with the Indian Air Force and fire and emergency authorities. “More are scheduled to ensure better coordination. If need be, practice drills will also be held,” said another forest official.

“We don’t want to be caught in a sudden tight situation, where we are helpless. We don’t want a repeat of the 2017 forest fire incident in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. One staffer had died then. Recently in Hassan, a staffer died and three others sustained burns while trying to douse a forest fire. In Tumakuru, a young girl died due to burns,” the official said.

Conservationists and officials said with fodder on the ground acting as fuel, miscreants are setting forests on fire. “It is well-known that forest fires in India are man-made, so patrolling is important, besides restricting people, fairs and pilgrimages inside forests,” said a conservationist.

Activists have also condemned the idea of using drones and helicopters inside forests. Being alert on the ground is important, they said, and demanded that officials catch the culprits and bring them to book to set an example. “We are holding regular meetings to ensure that all measures are in place, in case of emergency. With the help of the air force, a helicopter is also stationed at Mysuru. All measures will be taken to ensure the ground situation is under control,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Rajiv Ranjan.

