Siddu, DKS didn’t give me a free hand: HDK

BELUR: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that while he was heading the Congress-JDS coalition government, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar barred him from holding a joint legislature meeting to ensure coordination among legislators.

“The leaders also did not give me a free hand to take any decision in the interest of farmers and the poor. A section of Congress leaders never wanted any coordination between JDS and Congress ministers. Despite all obstacles, I waived off Rs 25 crore farm loan. But they would not have allowed it, if I had discussed the matter with them,” he alleged.

“Shivakumar should explain his contributions to Hassan district. He has no moral right to seek votes,” he said.

Objecting to Congress’ claim that Deve Gowda became prime minister with their support, he said, “Left parties helped Deve Gowda become the PM.” On the Hassan ticket imbroglio, he said a candidate will be finalised after taking local leaders and workers into confidence, and reiterated that the ticket will be given to a party worker.

