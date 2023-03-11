Home States Karnataka

Siddu, DKS didn’t give me a free hand: HDK

A section of Congress leaders never wanted any coordination between JDS and Congress ministers.

Published: 11th March 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BELUR: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that while he was heading the Congress-JDS coalition government, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar barred him from holding a joint legislature meeting to ensure coordination among legislators. 

“The leaders also did not give me a free hand to take any decision in the interest of farmers and the poor. A section of Congress leaders never wanted any coordination between JDS and Congress ministers. Despite all obstacles, I waived off Rs 25 crore farm loan. But they would not have allowed it, if I had discussed the matter with them,” he alleged. 

“Shivakumar should explain his contributions to Hassan district. He has no moral right to seek votes,” he said. 

Objecting to Congress’ claim that Deve Gowda became prime minister with their support, he said, “Left parties helped Deve Gowda become the PM.” On the Hassan ticket imbroglio, he said a candidate will be finalised after taking local leaders and workers into confidence, and reiterated that the ticket will be given to a party worker. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar JDS Congress
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp