A judge should remain a judge forever, says former VC of NLUJA

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former vice-chancellor of National Law University and Judicial Academy J S Patil said that once a judge should remain a judge forever and should not become a politician after retirement.

He was speaking after inaugurating a national seminar on ‘Law on information technology in India: Issues and challenges’ organised by JSS Law College here on Saturday. Patil said that the democracy of the country is controlled by some uneducated, ill-minded, corrupt people especially in the judiciary. “Those who don’t know anything about law are becoming judges. If we try to educate them, they become angry because they are the lords of the judiciary.

I was always at loggerheads with judicial officers except Justice Shylendra Kumar who passed away recently,” he said. Without mentioning the name of retired SC judge Justice S Abdul Naseer who was part of the SC Benches that gave judgments in the Triple Talaq and Babri Masjid cases and was recently appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Patil said that he does not like judges who become governors and MPs.

“Once you are a judge, you should remain a judge forever. Don’t try to become a politician after retirement. They should not become politicians after retirement. They had to compromise in their judgments. In 2018, SC judges led by justice J Chelameswar held a press conference to air their problems. That was the darkest day in the Indian judiciary’s history,” he said.

Stating that SC interferes in all matters, Patil said tha SC judges even gave judgment that Lord Rama was born in the same place (Babri Masjid) in Ayodhya.’’The judges believe they are above god. That is the judgment they gave in the Ayodhya case and messed up things. So law students should bring vibrancy in the legal profession like earlier lawyers like BR Ambedkar, Munsi, Iyengar, Iyer, Palkhivala and Nariman,” he said.

MYSURU: Former vice-chancellor of National Law University and Judicial Academy J S Patil said that once a judge should remain a judge forever and should not become a politician after retirement. He was speaking after inaugurating a national seminar on ‘Law on information technology in India: Issues and challenges’ organised by JSS Law College here on Saturday. Patil said that the democracy of the country is controlled by some uneducated, ill-minded, corrupt people especially in the judiciary. “Those who don’t know anything about law are becoming judges. If we try to educate them, they become angry because they are the lords of the judiciary. I was always at loggerheads with judicial officers except Justice Shylendra Kumar who passed away recently,” he said. Without mentioning the name of retired SC judge Justice S Abdul Naseer who was part of the SC Benches that gave judgments in the Triple Talaq and Babri Masjid cases and was recently appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Patil said that he does not like judges who become governors and MPs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Once you are a judge, you should remain a judge forever. Don’t try to become a politician after retirement. They should not become politicians after retirement. They had to compromise in their judgments. In 2018, SC judges led by justice J Chelameswar held a press conference to air their problems. That was the darkest day in the Indian judiciary’s history,” he said. Stating that SC interferes in all matters, Patil said tha SC judges even gave judgment that Lord Rama was born in the same place (Babri Masjid) in Ayodhya.’’The judges believe they are above god. That is the judgment they gave in the Ayodhya case and messed up things. So law students should bring vibrancy in the legal profession like earlier lawyers like BR Ambedkar, Munsi, Iyengar, Iyer, Palkhivala and Nariman,” he said.