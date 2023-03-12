Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru cops log Swapna’s statement 

KR Puram police officials said they have acted on orders from the office of the city police commissioner.

Published: 12th March 2023

Swapna Suresh (File photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Swapna Suresh (File photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on an email to the Bengaluru city police commissioner from advocate R Krishna Raj, counsel for Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold-smuggling scam in Kerala, that his client is facing death threats, KR Puram police have recorded her statement. 

Swapna resides in KR Puram police limits. The police also took her to a hotel near Whitefield where she claims to have been threatened. 

Swapna also took to social media to inform about the action taken by the police, stating that her statement has been recorded. She also shared pictures of her standing in front of the KR Puram police station and the hotel. She also stated that Vijesh Pillai has been asked to appear before the investigating team. 

KR Puram police officials said they have acted on orders from the office of the city police commissioner.

