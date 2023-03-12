Burn cases among elderly women go up in last 2-3 years Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cases of elderly women suffering burns have increased in the burns ward at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru over the last two to three years. In a month, around eight women aged above 40 have been admitted to the hospital, showed Aweksha report, an NGO working towards rehabilitating burn victims.

Satya from Aweksha said: “We have been associated with Victoria Hospital since 1997. In recent years, we have noticed that burn cases among aged women have increased. In 6-7 cases, the patients were staying alone, and tend to show symptoms of loneliness and depression.”

Earlier, cases of suicidal burns in young married and unmarried women were more prevalent. However, during the pandemic elderly people, especially those staying alone, were severely affected, Satya said, adding that when asked how they suffered the burns, they said that it was accidental. But the type of burns often did not match that.

Dr Ramesh T, Head of Department, Plastic Surgery and Burns, said there are 180-200 cases in a month in the hospital including electrical burns, industrial, gas leak and suicidal burns.

Dr Ramesh said cases of overall suicidal burns have dropped. But Aweksha NGO members disagree. They said that there are many cases of misreporting. Several suicidal cases are eventually treated at accidental cases. Satya urged children to take care of their parents as they feel left out and alone.

