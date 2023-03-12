CM Bommai: Rs 900 crore released for 1.14L people

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government has released Rs 900 crore to 1.14 lakh beneficiaries on behalf of various corporations.

Speaking at a function organised by the Department of Backward Classes, Bommai said the facilities that they are being given are their right. “If the government is sensitive and responsive, it can understand problems and announce the schemes,” he said.

He said that under the Ganga Kalyana scheme, 19,000 beneficiaries have been sanctioned borewells from various corporations. The cost of the borewell sinking and pump will be directly transferred to their bank accounts, he said.

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government has released Rs 900 crore to 1.14 lakh beneficiaries on behalf of various corporations. Speaking at a function organised by the Department of Backward Classes, Bommai said the facilities that they are being given are their right. “If the government is sensitive and responsive, it can understand problems and announce the schemes,” he said. He said that under the Ganga Kalyana scheme, 19,000 beneficiaries have been sanctioned borewells from various corporations. The cost of the borewell sinking and pump will be directly transferred to their bank accounts, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });